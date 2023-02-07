 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hidden molten rock layer found beneath Earth's tectonic plates

  • 0

Researchers have detected a previously unknown layer of partially molten rock beneath Earth's crust.

The discovery could help scientists learn more about the movements of Earth's tectonic plates, which not only create mountains and earthquakes, but also contributed to forming environments with the right chemical and physical conditions to support life on early Earth.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred