Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday By Ben Morse, CNN Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Lara Gut-Behrami wins the gold medal during the women's super-G. Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 7 of the Games.Alpine SkiingWomen's super-G: Lara Gut-Behrami, SwitzerlandBiathlonWomen's 7.5km sprint: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, NorwayCross-Country SkiingMen's 15km classic: Iivo Niskanen, FinlandShort Track Speed SkatingWomen's 1,000m: Suzanne Schulting, NetherlandsSkeletonMen: Christopher Grotheer, GermanySnowboardMen's snowboard halfpipe: Ayumu Hirano, JapanSpeed SkatingMen's 10,000m: Nils van der Poel, SwedenThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.