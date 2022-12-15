 Skip to main content
Here's what's in the $858 billion defense bill

Troops generic

The National Defense Authorization Act authorizes funding for a 4.6% pay raise for both military service members and the Department of Defense civilian workforce.

Congress is on its way to passing a bipartisan $858 billion defense bill that would give service members a hefty pay raise, bolster support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

The House last week approved the massive National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, by a vote of 350-80. The Senate is expected to take it up Thursday and pass it with support from both parties.

