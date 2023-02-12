 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Here's everything we still don't know about the unidentified objects

A US F-16 fighter jet shot down the latest airborne object over Lake Huron on Sunday. Pictured is a file image of an F-16 jet in Montgomery, Alabama, April 27, 2022.

 US Air National Guard

It's been a busy weekend for US fighter jets.

The US military shot down another high altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, the Pentagon said.

CNN's Oren Liebermann, Kylie Atwood, Natasha Bertrand, Arlette Saenz, Phil Mattingly, Haley Britzky and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

