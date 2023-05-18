 Skip to main content
Here’s when you can see the moon in the Da Vinci glow

Here's when you can see the moon in the Da Vinci glow

The Da Vinci glow, also called Earthshine, is when the light reflected off of our planet illuminates the outline of a full moon.

 Alan Dyer/VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

(CNN) — Gaze up into the sky next week, and you might catch a glimpse of the Da Vinci glow.

It’s a phenomenon that can happen around sunset when a crescent moon is on the horizon, but the outline of a full moon is visible. The Da Vinci glow is a common occurrence, and easy to see, said Christine Shupla, the science engagement manager at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston. But its appearance was once an inscrutable mystery.

