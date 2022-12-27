 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heavy rain and snow, strong winds hitting the West this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Heavy rain and snow, strong winds hitting the West this week

High water made travel difficult on Highway 30 in Linnton, Oregon, on December 26, 2022.

 KPTV

Heavy coastal rain and mountain snow from a potent atmospheric river are falling across the western United States, with more to come later this week.

All 11 Western states are expecting rain or snow, with the heaviest impacts predicted for California. By Tuesday evening, the rain, snow and wind had knocked out power to about 140,000 customers in Oregon, 18,000 in California, and 31,000 in Washington state, according to poweroutage.us.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred