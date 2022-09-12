 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

HBO and 'The White Lotus' clean up at the Emmys, amid a mix of old and new

"The White Lotus" cleaned up as repeat winners mixed with first-time honorees at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, but it was Sheryl Lee Ralph who woke up the audience with her half-sung acceptance speech, on a night where HBO and Netflix geared up for another in their now-annual battles for supremacy in the realm of prestige TV.

Ralph became only the second Black woman to win supporting actress in a comedy for ABC's "Abbott Elementary," a win that came 35 years after Jackee Harry broke through for "227." The Broadway star sang part of her speech (thanking executives in script that ran across the bottom of the screen), bringing the crowd -- sleepy, until that point -- bounding to its feet.

