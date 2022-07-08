Hawaii leaders share memories, offer condolences following assassination of Shinzo Abe

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii leaders are offering their condolences and memories of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Abe, 67, was fatally shot on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.
Police at the shooting scene arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder.
The assassination of the former world leader in broad daylight has shocked a nation not used to gun violence and prompted an outpouring of support and condolences from the international community, and from Hawaii’s leaders.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige:
“I’m devastated by the news of former Prime Minister Abe’s assassination. This senseless act of violence has taken the life of a true friend of Hawaiʻi. In our multiple meetings, we shared stories of our past, embraced our common culture, and continued the quest for reconciliation and partnership that has developed between the United States and Japan. Dawn and I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Japan, Prime Minster Abe’s wife, Akie and the family members and friends of this world leader who exemplified the aloha spirit and lived his life seeking peace in the world.”
US Sen. Mazie Hirono:
“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Abe was a transformational figure in Japan who dedicated his life in service of his country. A friend to the United States, Prime Minister Abe fought for the Japanese people and strengthened the relationship between our two countries.
“I’ve had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Abe a number of times, including during a State dinner at the White House in 2015, as well as during official trips to Japan in 2013 and 2017. During our most recent meeting, we discussed a number of topics, including the importance of the trilateral alliance of the United States, Japan and South Korea.
“This senseless murder was a barbaric act—and one that I condemn in the strongest terms possible.
“I spoke with Ambassador Tomita this morning to express my deepest condolences to Prime Minister Abe’s family and to the people of Japan. As an immigrant born in Japan, I join President Biden and stand with the Japanese people during this time. We will honor Prime Minister Abe’s legacy by continuing to work to strengthen our relationship with Japan, which is a critical ally in protecting the security of the Indo-Pacific region and plays a vital role in Hawaii’s economy and culture.”
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi:
“The tragic death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a devastating blow to those around the world who admired his principles when it came to leadership and democracy. He was a towering international figure and a champion for peace not only in the Indo-Pacific region, but in countries across the globe. Mr. Abe worked tirelessly to strengthen the bond between Japan and the state of Hawai’i and prioritized the continued pursuit of reconciliation between our two nations.
On behalf of the citizens of the City and County of Honolulu, I wish to express my deepest condolences to Mrs. Abe, their family and friends, and to the citizens of Japan.”
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino:
“Joycelyn and I extend our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the people of Japan.
Prime Minister Abe will be remembered not only as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, but also for his work in seeking world peace and strengthening relationships throughout the Pacific.
Maui County’s residents share deep cultural ties with Japan, and our bonds of friendship remain strong with our Sister Cities: Hachijo Island, Tokyo; Hirara City, Miyako Island, Okinawa; and Fukuyama City.”
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami:
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. His kindness and leadership have touched us all, especially here on Kaua‘i where our ties with Japan are tightly knit. While I did not have the opportunity to meet him in person, I was fortunate to travel to Japan in 2019, where we met members of his delegation and was treated with the utmost respect and aloha. On behalf of the Kaua‘i community, we express our sincere condolences to Prime Minister Abe’s wife Akie, his family and loved ones, and the people of Japan, along with our four sister cities of Suo Oshima, Ishigaki, Moriyama, and Iwaki, as we mourn together this incredible loss.”