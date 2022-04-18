Hawaii DOT says mask wearing no longer required at state airports | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Public Transportation says it will no longer require mask wearing at state airports after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mandate.
Following the decision issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Biden Administration officials said the mask mandate for public transportation will no longer be enforced at this time.
In a statement on the decision, Hawaii DOT officials wrote, in part, “Federal agencies are reviewing the decision and will provide future guidance so there may be further updates. In the meantime, the CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.”
Masks recommended but no longer required at Hawaii Airports.https://t.co/TDQrkXXLMr https://t.co/8aDIzGn87s— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) April 19, 2022
Nationwide, multiple airlines and agencies responded to the Monday ruling, by U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, that blocked the federal mask mandate on planes and other public transportation, effective immediately.
Hawaiian Airlines issued the following statement:
"Effective immediately, face masks are optional for our guests and employees onboard Hawaiian Airlines flights. We ask for our guests’ patience and understanding as we update all our communications and announcements to reflect this change. We advise travelers to stay informed and follow mask requirements that may remain in effect at their origin or arrival airports."
United Airlines issued a statement Monday afternoon:
"Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports. While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the event of changes."
Alaska Airlines also issued a statement shortly after the court ruling, allowing masks to be optional for both travelers and employees:
"Due to a judicial decision in our federal court system, the mask mandate has been overturned, which means our guests and employees have the option to wear a mask while traveling in the U.S. and at work. While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option."
Delta Airlines issued a similar statement, sent to employees, allowing masks to be optional for travelers.
While we all look forward to the TSA’s mask mandate being permanently retired, it remains to be seen what immediate impact, if any, today’s ruling will have on it. In the meantime, pilots should continue to operate in accordance with Company guidance and instructions.— Allied Pilots (@AlliedPilots) April 18, 2022
The Association of Flight Attendants, representing 50,000 flight attendants across 17 airlines, shared a statement Monday afternoon urging calm and safety: "We urge focus on clear communication so that Flight Attendants and other frontline workers are not subject to more violence created by uncertainty and confusion. Immediately, we urge calm and consistency in the airports and on planes. The last thing we need for workers on the frontlines or passengers traveling today is confusion and chaos. Traveling can be stressful enough and safety comes first with respect for everyone utilizing collective modes of transportation."
The CDC is still recommending travelers wear masks on all public transportation.
