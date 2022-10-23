 Skip to main content
Harvey Weinstein's 2nd sexual assault trial begins with eight accusers set to testify, prosecutors say

Harvey Weinstein's 2nd sexual assault trial begins with eight accusers set to testify, prosecutors say

Harvey Weinstein, here in court during a pre-trial hearing on July 29, 2021, in Los Angeles, goes on trial again on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Prosecutors said in opening statements of Harvey Weinstein's second criminal trial Monday that eight women will testify in court they were sexually assaulted by the powerful Hollywood mogul.

"Each of these women came forward independent of each other, and none of them knew one another," prosecutor Paul Thompson told the jury, according to a pool report.

