‘Hard and hostile’ storm lashes Spain, leaving at least 2 dead

The storm damaged homes and left two people dead.

 OSCAR DEL POZO CANAS/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — At least two people have died in central Spain after Storm Dana lashed the country with torrential rain.

The two deaths were near the city of Toledo, south of Madrid, Spain’s Guardia Civil told CNN on Monday.

