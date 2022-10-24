 Skip to main content
Gunman who killed 61-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl at a St. Louis school brought a long gun and 12 magazines, police say

A teen and an adult were killed in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday morning, police Commissioner Michael Sack said.

Officers arrived at the school four minutes after the first 911 call and it took them eight minutes to find the gunman. After a two-minute gun battle, the suspect was reported down, Sack told reporters at a news conference.

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin, Raja Razek and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

