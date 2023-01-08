 Skip to main content
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child's mother, police say

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, after a shooting Friday.

 Billy Schuerman/AP

The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child's mother, officials said.

The boy took the firearm from his home to school in his backpack Friday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday.

CNN's Sara Smart, Theresa Waldrop, Brian Todd, Nicole Grether and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

