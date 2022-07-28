 Skip to main content
Group of Republicans and Democrats form new political party to appeal to moderates

A group of former Republican and Democratic officials are forming a new political party called Forward including former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

A group of former Republican and Democratic officials are forming a new political party called Forward, in an attempt to appeal to what they call the "moderate, common-sense majority."

"Political extremism is ripping our nation apart, and the two major parties have failed to remedy the crisis," David Jolly, Christine Todd Whitman and Andrew Yang wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Wednesday. "Today's outdated parties have failed by catering to the fringes. As a result, most Americans feel they aren't represented."

CNN's Rachel Janfaza contributed to this report.

