Grim warnings are issued as oppressive heat wave in US shows no signs of slowing

As an oppressive heat wave spreads across the United States -- and shows no sign of slowing until at least through the weekend -- local leaders across the country are urging extreme caution.

The scorching heat that has already settled across much of the south-central US and prompted heat warnings and advisories across the region is now beginning to extend into the Northeast Wednesday, bringing "steamy temperatures into the 90s" and heat index values -- in other words, how hot it will actually feel, based on both the air temperature and humidity -- that are even higher, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

CNN's Joe Sutton, Paradise Afshar and Mike Saenz contributed to this report.

