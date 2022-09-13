 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graham proposes 15-week abortion bill, dividing Republicans ahead of midterm elections

  • Updated
  • 0
Graham proposes 15-week abortion bill, dividing Republicans ahead of midterm elections

Sen. Lindsey Graham, seen here in June, in Washington, DC, introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the most significant proposal by Republicans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced on Tuesday a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the most significant proposal by Republicans in Congress to curtail the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade three months ago.

Senate Democratic candidates immediately tried to link their Republican opponents to Graham's bill, but the South Carolina Republican defended his legislation as a bulwark against late-term abortions.

CNN's Ali Zaslav and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred