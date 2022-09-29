 Skip to main content
Government shutdown averted as Biden signs funding bill

On September 30, the House of Representatives is expected to vote to approve a stop-gap bill to fund the government and avert a shutdown. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pictured here on August 12 at the US Capitol.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted on Friday to approve a stopgap bill to fund the government through December 16, averting a shutdown just hours ahead of a midnight deadline when funding was set to expire.

President Joe Biden signed the bill Friday afternoon. The Senate passed the measure on a bipartisan basis on Thursday.

