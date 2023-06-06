 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GOP hardliners revolt and derail McCarthy’s agenda in retaliation over speaker’s debt limit deal

  • 0
GOP hardliners revolt and derail McCarthy’s agenda in retaliation over speaker’s debt limit deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to the press at the US Capitol on May 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(CNN) — A bloc of Republican hardliners blindsided GOP leaders on Tuesday and derailed two bills, a move they said was retaliation for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s deal with President Joe Biden to suspend the national debt limit.

The revolt underscored the fragility of McCarthy’s narrow majority and the lingering tensions with the right-wing of his conference over the debt deal. But the protest also indicated that the members have not yet decided on whether to call for a vote ousting McCarthy from the speakership, something that would rip apart the House GOP and send the chamber into chaos.

CNN’s Haley Talbot contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred