 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Good Burger' sequel to reunite Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

  • 0
'Good Burger' sequel to reunite Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in the 1997 film "Good Burger."

 Everett Collection

The order is up for audiences who have been hungry for a "Good Burger" sequel.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have confirmed that "Good Burger 2" is coming.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred