'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship

'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"I'm going to talk about something that has become an internal and an external distraction: The relationship between two of our colleagues," Godwin said. "And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization. And so, for now, I am going to take Amy and TJ off the air, while we figure this out."

