...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes expected to depart ABC after reported romantic relationship, source says

  • Updated
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, here on the sAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of ABC's flagship morning show "Good Morning America," are in the final stages of negotiating an exit from the network after photos surfaced last year of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Friday.

A spokesperson for ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the network has been negotiating with the "GMA3" anchors this week about an exit and the talks have advanced to final stages, the person familiar with the matter said. A finalized deal could come as soon as Friday afternoon.

