 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girl in child pornography tapes allegedly made by R. Kelly expected to testify against singer, associates at Chicago trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Girl in child pornography tapes allegedly made by R. Kelly expected to testify against singer, associates at Chicago trial

The girl allegedly seen in multiple child pornography tapes from the late 1990s having sex with R. Kelly, pictured here, on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, is expected to testify the singer had sex with her when she was 14 and recorded it, prosecutors said at the start of Kelly and two associates' Chicago federal trial. Singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing .

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

The girl allegedly seen in multiple child pornography tapes from the late 1990s having sex with R. Kelly is expected to testify the singer had sex with her when she was 14 and recorded some of their hundreds of sexual encounters, prosecutors said at the start of Kelly and two associates' Chicago federal trial Wednesday.

The tapes showing the alleged encounters were part of a 2008 Illinois child pornography trial in which Kelly was acquitted after the witness declined to take the stand. Now nearly 40 years old, she is finally expected to testify, using the pseudonym "Jane," said Assistant US Attorney Jason Julien during his opening statement.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK