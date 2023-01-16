 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gina Lollobrigida, legend of Italian cinema, dead at 95

  • 0
Gina Lollobrigida, legend of Italian cinema, dead at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, here in a publicity portrait for the 1954 film "Woman Of Rome," has died at the age of 95.

 Distributors Corporation of America/Getty Images

Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95, news agency ANSA reported, citing members of her family.

Her grandnephew, Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, tweeted news of her death, calling her "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture."

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred