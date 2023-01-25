 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.

* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Germany and US announce plans to send tanks to Ukraine in major sign of support for Kyiv

A Leopard 2 battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr is pictured in October 2017.

 Patrick Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

The leaders of the United States and Germany each announced Wednesday they will send contingents of tanks to Ukraine, reversing their longstanding trepidation at providing Kyiv with offensive armored vehicles and unleashing powerful new tools in Ukraine's efforts to retake territory seized by Russia.

The announcement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he will send Leopard 2 tanks was coupled with an announcement from US President Joe Biden that he was providing 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reversing the administration's longstanding resistance to requests from Kyiv for the highly sophisticated but maintenance-heavy vehicles.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Oren Liebermann, Lauren Kent, Mick Krever and Rob Picheta contributed reporting.

An error occurred