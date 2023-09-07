 Skip to main content
Gatorade’s newest drink: Water

  • 0
Gatorade’s newest beverage doesn’t look or taste like its other neon-bright drinks. In fact, it’s just water.

New York (CNN) — Gatorade’s newest beverage doesn’t look or taste like its other neon-bright drinks. In fact, it’s just water.

The PepsiCo-owned brand, best known for its fruit-flavored sports drinks like Fierce Grape or Frost Glacier Cherry, is adding Gatorade Water. It’s a major bet that the brand can tap into the growing “functional water” category (i.e. water that is perceived to have additional health benefits) that’s projected to reach $18 billion in sales in the next two years.

