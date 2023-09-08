 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton County special grand jury recommended charges against Lindsey Graham, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler

  • 0
Fulton County special grand jury recommended charges against Lindsey Graham, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler

The special grand jury in Fulton County recommended charges against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and former GOP Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Kelly Loeffler, according to the special counsel grand jury report released September 8.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — The special grand jury in Fulton County investigating the 2020 presidential election in Georgia recommended charges against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and former GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, according to the special counsel grand jury report released Friday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not charge the lawmakers when she returned an indictment last month against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants in the sprawling racketeering case. It was up to the district attorney to decide how closely to stick to the special grand jury’s recommendations.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred