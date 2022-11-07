 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Full moon will turn an eerie red during the total lunar eclipse

  • Updated
  • 0
Full moon will turn an eerie red during the total lunar eclipse

The full blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Canta, Peru, on May 15. This year's final total lunar eclipse takes place November 8.

 Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Set to turn a coppery shade of red in the sky this Tuesday, November 8, the full moon will kick off Election Day with an early morning event of its own — a total lunar eclipse.

The second one of the year, the eclipse will begin at 3:02 a.m. ET, with the moon initially dimming for the first hour, and end at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred