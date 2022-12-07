 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Full 'cold moon' shines bright and eclipses Mars in a rare event

  • Updated
  • 0
Full 'cold moon' shines bright and eclipses Mars in a rare event

The 2021 cold moon rises at sunset behind Monte Camicia in Italy's Gran Sasso National Park on December 19. This year, the moon will be at its fullest the night of December 7.

 Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

December's full moon, also known as the "cold moon," will shine bright in the night sky this Wednesday, peaking at 11:08 p.m. ET.

Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will also be visible in the night sky Wednesday, with an extraordinarily rare phenomenon, known as a lunar occultation of Mars, set to happen around the moon's peak fullness, according to EarthSky.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred