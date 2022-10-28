 Skip to main content
Frustrated lawmakers want protection for their families as threats increase

The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, but a lack of protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress. The Secret Service Counter Assault Team is seen here at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE

The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress.

After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN in an interview on Friday that the threats against his own family included one that mentioned killing his young child.

CNN's Sonnet Swire contributed to this report

