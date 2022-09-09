 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From wildfires to tropical storm rains, parts of the West Coast continue to face extreme weather conditions this weekend

  • 0

As parts of the West grapple with destructive wildfires fueled by scorching temperatures, a storm that brought life-threatening flash flooding and powerful winds to Southern California will deliver more heavy rain Saturday.

Millions across portions of San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties are under flash flood watches through Saturday as post-tropical cyclone Kay drenches the region. The storm has caused some damage and flooded roads, officials in San Diego said.

CNN's Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK