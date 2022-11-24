French Bulldog wins top prize at National Dog Show

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Strong and gusty winds behind a cold front will exceed advisory
threshold through tonight. The potential for very strong wind
gusts remains highest for typical windier locations, such as
mountain ridges or leeward areas prone to gusty winds.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...All main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Perry Payson wins the National Dog Show with 3-year-old Winston, a French Bulldog.
Winston the French Bulldog won Best in Show, the top spot, at this year's 21st Annual National Dog Show presented by Purina. Winston is the first French Bulldog to ever win the competition's top prize.
"They have cornered the market on energy, enthusiasm and just pure spunk," show host John O'Hurley said of Winston and his handler, Perry Payson.
Winston beat out hundreds of dogs to win Thursday's prize. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's dog show airs every Thanksgiving following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and is the most-watched dog show in the country. The dogs sometimes train for years in an effort to win the national title.
Last year, Claire -- a Scottish Deerhound -- made history as the first dog to win the top title two years in a row.
Every year, the dogs compete against other dogs in their breed to determine the best in breed. Then, all those winners compete against each other at the group stage -- Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding. The seven very best dogs in their group then compete to win best in show.