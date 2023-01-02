 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, seen here performing on stage in an undated photo, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White.

 Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

Fred White, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67.

Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, "Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White."

