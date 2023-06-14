 Skip to main content
Fox News stirs outrage after labeling Biden a ‘wannabe dictator.’ The network says it ‘addressed’ the situation

  0
Fox News on Wednesday acknowledged that an onscreen banner calling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” was inappropriate and said it had taken steps to address the situation internally.

New York (CNN) — Fox News on Wednesday acknowledged that an onscreen banner calling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” was inappropriate and said it had taken steps to address the situation internally.

“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” a Fox News spokesperson told CNN in a statement. Fox declined to elaborate on how the issue was being addressed.

