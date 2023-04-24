 Skip to main content
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers headed from Green Bay Packers to New York Jets in trade for draft picks

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have agreed to trade longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday.

Gutekunst said the trade has not yet been finalized as the two sides work out the details, but he expects the trade to be completed soon.

CNN's Ben Morse and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

