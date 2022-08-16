 Skip to main content
Former White House lawyers -- Cipollone and Philbin -- interviewed by FBI over Mar-a-Lago documents

Former White House lawyers -- Cipollone and Philbin -- interviewed by FBI over Mar-a-Lago documents

The FBI interviewed former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone (R) and his former deputy Patrick Philbin earlier this year as part of the investigation into federal records taken to Donald Trump's Palm Beach home.

The FBI interviewed former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy Patrick Philbin earlier this year as part of the investigation into federal records taken to Donald Trump's Palm Beach home, two people briefed on the matter said.

The two are the most senior former Trump officials interviewed in what is now a criminal investigation of possible mishandling of classified information and obstruction. The two men are among a group of former Trump aides whom the FBI interviewed after the criminal probe got underway this spring, the people briefed on the matter said.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

