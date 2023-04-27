 Skip to main content
Former Vice President Pence testifies to federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump and January 6

Former US Vice President Mike Pence is pictured here on April 14.

 ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence testified on Thursday to a federal grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of then-President Donald Trump and others, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The testimony marks a momentous juncture in the criminal investigation and the first time in modern history a vice president has been compelled to testify about the president he served beside.

CNN's Devan Cole, Lauren Koenig, Aileen Graef, Andrew Millman and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

