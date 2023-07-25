 Skip to main content
Former US Marine who was released by Russia in prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine

Police officers escort US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, into a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020.

 Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Trevor Reed, the former US Marine who was wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly three years before being released in a prisoner swap, was injured while fighting in Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Tuesday.

Reed, who was freed in a prisoner swap in April 2022, was transported to a hospital in Kyiv and was evacuated to Germany for medical care, the source said.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

