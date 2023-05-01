 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former US Marine killed in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Former US Marine killed in Ukraine

A former US Marine was killed on the outskirts of Bakhmut late last week. This image shows fighting in Bakhmut last month.

 Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

A former US Marine, Cooper "Harris" Andrews, 26, was killed on the outskirts of Bakhmut late last week, according to his mother and colleagues in Ukraine.

Andrews, from Cleveland, Ohio, was hit by a mortar, his mother, Willow Andrews said, likely on April 19 on the so-called "Road of Life" -- a rare access road into Bakhmut used by the Ukrainian military to resupply their forces but also evacuate civilians.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred