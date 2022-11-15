 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Republican President Donald Trump says he's launching another White House bid

  • Updated
  • 0
Former Republican President Donald Trump says he's launching another White House bid

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on May 28, filed his paperwork on November 15 establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024.

 Chet Strange/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said.

CNN's Fredreka Schouten and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred