Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas

...Fire Weather Watch in effect for Wednesday...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades around 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Former NFL running back and Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Responding officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, just north of the famed Las Vegas Strip, and concluded Lynch was impaired, the department said. He was arrested, taken to the Las Vegas city jail and booked, according to the police.
The City of Las Vegas' official Twitter account posted a booking photo of Lynch on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks announced Lynch was hired as a special correspondent for his former team to "produce creative content for a variety of projects." The announcement was no longer on the team's website as of Tuesday afternoon.
CNN has reached out to Lynch through the Seahawks for comment.
Lynch, nicknamed "Beast Mode" for his ferocious, physical running style, played 12 seasons in the NFL, winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in February 2014. Lynch retired in 2019 after having played with the Seahawks, Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
Lynch was a standout tailback at the University of California, Berkeley.
Lynch is well known for his community work and activism in his hometown of Oakland, California -- cofounding the Fam 1st Family Foundation to support youth programs in the Bay Area.