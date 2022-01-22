Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 12 to 18 feet subsiding to around 12 ft late
tonight.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles with a representative telling People magazine that he wasn't hurt.
"He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," the representative said.
The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. PT on West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
"As West L.A. Area officers arrived at scene, it was determined that four vehicles were involved," police said.
One woman was taken to a hospital for an abrasion on her head, LAPD said.
"Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene," the LAPD said. CNN has reached out to Schwarzenegger's representatives for comment.
Schwarzenegger, 74, ran for governor as a Republican and won in 2003, ousting Democrat Gov. Gray Davis.
The actor-turned-politician, the most recent GOP member to lead the state, was reelected as governor in 2006 and left office in 2011. He was the only person in California history to win a gubernatorial race in a recall election.
The Austrian-born movie star moved in 1968 to the US where he thrived as a bodybuilder and an actor, winning Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia and Mr. World competitions.
He also landed the lead roles in films "Conan the Barbarian," "The Terminator," and "Total Recall."