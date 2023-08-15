 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For the first time, cable and broadcast makes up less than half of TV viewing

  • 0
For the first time, cable and broadcast makes up less than half of TV viewing

The decline in traditional broadcast and cable television viewership is accelerating.

 demaerre/iStockphoto/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The decline in traditional broadcast and cable television viewership is accelerating, falling below a major milestone for the first time.

In July, linear TV made up less than half of all TV viewing, according to Nielsen. Both broadcast and cable “each represented record low shares” of total viewership, the firm’s report said, making up just 49.6% combined. Meanwhile streaming services, such as Netflix and YouTube, grew last month to a record high of 38.7% of all total TV watching.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred