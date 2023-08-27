 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Folks march against human trafficking in Mobile

  • 0
Folks march against human trafficking in Mobile

On August 26, people marched in the heart of Downtown Mobile to take a stand against human trafficking. The event was a collaboration between the End It Now movement, local law enforcement agencies, and local businesses. Kids and adults rallied at Cathedral Square.

 WALA

Click here for updates on this story

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- On Saturday afternoon, people marched in the heart of Downtown Mobile to take a stand against human trafficking.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred