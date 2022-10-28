 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flu season in the US hasn't been this bad this early in more than a decade. Now is the time to get a flu shot

  • Updated
  • 0
Flu season in the US hasn't been this bad this early in more than a decade. Now is the time to get a flu shot

Flu season has ramped up early in the United States and flu hospitalizations are worse than usual for this time of year. Robert Garner (left) receives a flu shot from registered nurse Betty Lewis in 2006 in Chicago.

 Tim Boyle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Flu season has ramped up early in the United States, and flu hospitalizations are worse than usual for this time of year, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's been more than a decade -- since the H1N1 swine flu pandemic -- since flu hospitalization rates have been this high at this point in the season.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred