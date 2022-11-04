 Skip to main content
Flu and other respiratory virus activity continues to ramp up across the US

Flu and other respiratory virus activity continue to ramp up across the United States.

Government health officials on Friday warned of an early and severe start to cold and flu season in the United States, saying they were closely monitoring hospital capacity and medical supplies and were ready to send help if needed.

"We suspect that many children are being exposed to some respiratory viruses now for the first time, having avoided these viruses during the height of the pandemic," said Dr. Jose Romero, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said on a call with reporters.

