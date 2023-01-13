 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Flu activity peaked without post-holiday spike in cases, but respiratory virus season is still in full swing

Flu activity peaked without post-holiday spike in cases, but respiratory virus season is still in full swing

Flu continues to be very prevalent in the US, but the first wave of the season appears to have peaked.

Flu continues to be very prevalent in the US, but the first wave of the season -- which swept through the country weeks earlier than usual -- appears to have peaked.

The weeks after the year-end holidays brought sustained high levels of transmission and hospitalization, but flu activity doesn't seem to have spiked as many public health experts cautioned.

An error occurred