...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Florida shooting spree leaves 3 people dead, including a child and a TV news employee covering one of the shootings

  • Updated
  • 0
Florida shooting

An aerial view of police responding to multiple people shot at the scene of earlier shooting in Orange County, Florida, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

 WKMG

An Orlando television reporter was among the dead in a shooting spree in Florida that killed three on Wednesday, while covering one of the shootings, police said

Mina told a news conference that the employees worked for Spectrum News 13.

Paradise Afshar, Devon Sayers and Isabel Rosales of CNN contributed to this report.

