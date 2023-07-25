 Skip to main content
Florida ocean temps surge to 100 degrees as mass coral bleaching event is found in some reefs

(CNN) — An urgent rescue operation is underway to save Florida coral species from extinction as a mass bleaching event and die-off from unprecedented water temperatures spreads across reefs in the the Florida Keys.

Multiple reefs around the Florida Keys are now completely bleached or dead in a grim escalation that took place in as little as two weeks, coral experts told CNN.

