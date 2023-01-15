 Skip to main content
Five locations throughout the US have been renamed to remove a derogatory term for Indigenous women

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, here in Washington, DC, in 2022, issued an order in November 2021 that declared "sq---" derogatory and required the term to be removed from federal usage.

 Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

The United States Department of the Interior has replaced a derogatory term for Indigenous women used for centuries in five areas across the country.

The Board on Geographic Names (BGN) voted on replacement names to remove the word sq---, an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women," from locations in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, the department announced in a news release Thursday.

