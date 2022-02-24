First responders conduct multiple rescues on Kauai Wednesday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- First responders on Kauai conducted multiple rescues on the island's North Shore and Kokee areas on Wednesday.
The Kauai Fire Department (KFD) reported the first emergency call was received at 10:40 a.m. for a 30-year-old female with a back injury at Kalalau Beach.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 11:15 a.m. Crews with the Hanalei Fire Station, Air 1, and American Medical Response (AMR) also responded to the incident.
The injured woman was loaded into Air 1 and transported to awaiting firefighters and AMR personnel at the landing zone at Princeville Airport where she was transported to the hospital.
A second emergency call was received at 12:50 p.m. about a distressed swimmer at Larson's Beach in Moloaa. According to the report, first responders arrived on the scene at 1:10 p.m. and located the swimmer who was able to reach the beach with the assistance of another person. The woman declined medical treatment and the scene was cleared at 1:40 p.m. She was only identified as a visitor from Massachusetts.
The final rescue happened just before 2 p.m. Rescuers received a call around at 1:50 PM about a 69-year-old hiker from Minnesota in distress near Waipoo falls in Kokee.